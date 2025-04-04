We sadly announce that Angelos Vlahakis has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Angelos Vlahakis

(from Greece)

It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing

of our beloved Angelos Vlahakis.

He leaves behind his wife Avgusta, son, daughter, son in law daughter in law and his 3 grandchildren – Petro, Leonardo and Sophia.

Angelos was well known to the community from Angelo’s Lighting, in Turnpike Lane.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 9th April, at 12pm, at St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, Wightman Rd, Harringay Ladder, London N8 0LY, followed by the burial at Edmonton Cemetery, Church St, London N9 9HP. The wake will take place at the cemetery.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

Άγγελος Βλαχάκης

(από την Ελλάδα)

Με μεγάλη λύπη και βαριές καρδιές ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο

του αγαπημένου μας Άγγελου Βλαχάκη.

Kαταλείπει τη γυναίκα του Αυγούστα, το γιο, την κόρη, το γαμπρό τη νύφη και τα 3 εγγόνια του – Πέτρο, Λεονάρντο και η Σοφία.

Ο Άγγελος ήταν πολύ γνωστός στην κοινότητα από το Angelo’s Lighting,στο Turnpike Lane.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Τετάρτη 9 Απριλίου, στις 12μμ, από τον ιερό ναό του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Rd, Harringay Ladder, London N8 0LY, και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο Edmonton Cemetery, Church St, London N9 9HP. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο κοιμητήριο.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family