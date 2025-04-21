We continue unwavering efforts for Cyprus problem solution, President says in Easter message

Despite the obstacles and difficulties, we continue our unwavering efforts to create the conditions for the resumption of negotiations to reach a solution to the Cyprus problem, on the basis of the agreed framework and the negotiating acquis, with respect to the principles and values of the European Union, said on Holy Saturday the President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, in a televised message in view of the Easter holiday.

He added that in this effort Cyprus is not alone, but has the support of Greece, the institutions and leaders of the European Union, as well as the support of its strategic partners, noting that the country is today a reliable partner, not only in the framework of the European Union, but also in the wider Middle East region, with strong ties across the Atlantic, with a role and a voice that is recognised and used in the interests of its people.

In his message, the President of the Republic said that tonight “we will experience the great mystery of the Resurrection, the culmination after the course of betrayal and denial, suffering, crucifixion and burial.”

He added that the symbolism of the Resurrection Day celebrated from all over Cyprus, “fortunately also in occupied Karpasia and Kormakitis”, is an inexhaustible source of empathy, love and hope.

According to President Christodoulides, for yet another year, the bells of the Resurrection will not ring in all our churches in our occupied villages and towns. “Refugees will not exchange greetings in their homes and those who have suffered and are still suffering – the tragic consequences of the Turkish invasion and occupation, will not celebrate as they deserve,” he added.

“But with conviction and determination we move forward. Despite the obstacles and difficulties, we continue our unwavering efforts to create the conditions for the resumption of negotiations to reach a solution to the Cyprus problem, on the basis of the agreed framework and the negotiating acquis, with respect, of course, to the principles and values of the European Union. In order to reunite Cyprus, to liberate it, to live together in peace and security”, he stressed.

“The difficulties and challenges are well known. But we also have the will and the planning and I promise you that I will exhaust every possibility so that the Cyprus problem is not only on the path of negotiation, but on the path of a final solution,” he said.

“We draw strength from the will of our people and their thirst for freedom and peace. In cooperation with all political forces and always in a spirit of unity, we are proceeding on the basis of a strategy that is already bearing fruit and which aims to lead to the breaking down of the wall of occupation. Our ambition is for the Republic of Cyprus to become a reunited and free state, where all its citizens – Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, Maronites, Armenians and Latins – enjoy human rights and basic freedoms throughout its territory, as is the right of all European Cypriot citizens”, he added.

“I want you to know that we will persevere in our struggle. Simply because for us there is only one option: the resolution of the Cyprus problem and the reunification of our homeland. We do not accept the unacceptable status quo, we do not accept Cyprus to be the last divided member state of the European Union”, he then stressed.

He added that in this effort Cyprus is not alone, but has the support of Greece, the institutions and leaders of the European Union, “and of course the support of our strategic partners, with whom we are building a stronger, more determined, more credible and self-confident Cyprus”.

The international scene, as it is taking shape, with geopolitical and economic turbulence that we are all watching, requires prudence, seriousness and continuous effort to strengthen all the power pillars of our state, he noted, adding that in this context, the Government is following a prudent fiscal policy, with social sensitivity, far from populist approaches and empty promises.

“Times are difficult and unpredictable. However, our country has proven that our economy can be and is indeed resilient and competitive. This strong economy and the international recognition of its resilience allows us to continue to responsibly implement a people-centred governance programme so that growth and prosperity emerge through continuous consultation with the society and of course taking into account the needs of all,” he added.

“Without a strong economy with growth prospects, you cannot plan and have a welfare state and social policy. Our administration has ensured from the very beginning that a solid economic foundation is laid, so that the welfare state is strengthened on a daily basis, that the mother, child and family are supported, that our security and defence and all the power pillars of our country are strengthened. We are successfully tackling the migration issue, we are working hard and moving forward with solutions in the housing and energy sectors, while we are investing in health and education for the well-being of our children and all citizens”, he added on the matter.

He also stressed that the Government is constantly taking initiatives and through a dynamic foreign policy it is upgrading the country’s status at the international level, attracting quality investments in order to further strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of the economy and to be able, through responsible and prudent management, to implement even more reforms for the future.

“Through an ambitious strategic planning and continuous initiatives, both inside and outside Cyprus, we have managed to restore the name of our country, highlighting its comparative advantages. Because Cyprus and all of you, all of us, deserve a better future, a country with happier citizens who can dream, create and progress. I am particularly pleased, and it gives me strength, that day by day the reputation and credibility of Cyprus is improving, that our country is now being promoted internationally for the right reasons. That Cyprus is changing and not only we believe it, but also foreigners recognize it and place our country on their own map for investment, for strengthening bilateral relations and institutionalizing strategic partnerships,” he noted.

He also added that Cyprus is today a reliable partner, not only in the framework of the European Union, but also in the wider Middle East region, with strong ties across the Atlantic, with a role and a voice that is recognised and exploited in the interests of its people.

“In a very few hours, the Resurrection of the Lord will mark the victory of light over darkness. The victory of life over death. The miracle where hope had been lost even by the most faithful. In a challenging world, our obligation, my obligation, is to remain faithful, committed, serious and optimistic. Because Cyprus, its people and our children deserve and must live, from end to end, from Paphos to Apostolos Andreas, from Famagusta to Kyrenia, resurrection days. However difficult the road may be, we will walk it together. With unity and resolve. To spread the light of peace and prosperity throughout our island”, concluded the President of the Republic.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.