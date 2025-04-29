We are carrying out essential footway reconstruction on a section of West Green Road N15 and Stanley Road N15 until Saturday 3 May from 8am to 4pm.
We are carrying out essential footway reconstruction on a section of West Green Road N15 and Stanley Road N15 starting today until Saturday 3 May from 8am to 4pm.
There will be traffic measures in place along with temporary suspension of a number of LTN enforcement cameras.
Visit our website for more information: https://haringey.gov.uk/…/current-upcoming-major-roadworks
Leave a Reply