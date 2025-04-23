Waltham Cross man jailed after dog attack

A man has been jailed for 16 months after his dogs attacked a cyclist, inflicting leg injuries.

Joshua Ellison, aged 34 of Turnpike Court, Waltham Cross, was jailed at St Albans Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday 22 April) for one count of being in possession of a dangerously out of control dog that caused injury to a person, and two counts of being in possession of a dangerously out of control dog.

Ellison was arrested in April 2024 after his three dogs attacked a cyclist outside Lidl in Waltham Cross. The cyclist received several bites to his legs during the attack.

Ellison pleaded guilty to all counts and was sentenced to 16 months immediate custody. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £187 and has been banned from owning a dog for 10 years.

Detective Constable Edward-John Folan, from the Case Investigation Team, said: “Everyone is entitled to feel safe when going about their business and dog owners have a responsibility to ensure that they keep their pets under control.

“I would like to thank the victim for their continued support of our investigation, and I hope this result encourages the public to know we will act on reports to protect the public.”

