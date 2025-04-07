Voting opens for the Enfield Youth Council 2025 election

Young people, aged between 11 and 19, or up to 25 with special educational needs, across the borough are encouraged to vote in the Enfield Youth Council 2025 election.

From improving local services and opportunities to influencing key policy decisions on local issues, the newly elected members will ensure young people’s voices are heard.

The Enfield Youth Council consists of 20 members who are elected to represent and champion the opinions of Enfield’s young people.

The 2025 candidates’ profiles, including their manifestos, can be viewed here.

To vote, fill in the registration form here. Once eligibility is approved, the voter will receive a special link to select their preferred candidate. Approved voters will be entered into a raffle for a £50 prize. Voting closes on 22 April at 5pm.

Cllr Abdul Abdullahi, the Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: “This is a very exciting time for the young people in Enfield to create a future they desire. As a council, we pride ourselves on giving young people opportunities to bring forward new ideas that can develop a legacy in our borough.

“Ensure you are registered to vote so you can select the young leaders to represent you on the Enfield Youth Council. Your voice matters, so don’t delay – vote now!”

Enfield Council is committed to empowering young people by creating opportunities that will help them reach their full potential.

For more information on the process of voting and to learn about the Enfield Youth Council, please click here.