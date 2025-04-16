Victims sought after series of burglaries linked to the dating app Grindr

Met Police officers are appealing for victims to come forward following a number of burglaries, thefts and fraud offences committed across London, with victims identified by criminals via the social networking and dating app Grindr.

It’s believed approximately 50 offences have taken place between October 2024 and March this year, and officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command would like to hear from anyone who may have been targeted or has information that will assist with their investigation.

Superintendent Owen Renowden, the Met’s hate crime lead who is overseeing the investigation, said:

“This is a series of pre-planned offences where unsuspecting victims have been targeted, often in their own homes, resulting in high-value items being taken.

“In the majority of cases, the suspects would arrange to meet the victims at their homes via the Grindr app, and once inside, would steal high value items including mobile phones.

“In other reports we have received, they build a rapport with the victim while paying close attention to the pin number they enter into their phones before using distraction techniques to steal them, going on to make various digital payments and transactions.

“Due to the volume of these offences and the serious impact on the safety of both individuals and communities, we are treating them as potential hate crimes.”

The investigation has resulted in three arrests so far.

A 22-year-old man from Potters Bar in Hertfordshire was arrested on Thursday, 3 April on suspicion of burglary and fraud offences. He was charged and remanded in custody.

Two other men, aged 27 and 28 and both from Harrow, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and are on bail while the investigation continues.

Superintendent Renowden, added:

“Our investigation is progressing at pace, but we believe there are a number of offences that have not yet been reported to us, so I urge anyone who may have been targeted, or may have crucial information that will help us with our enquiries, to contact us as soon as possible.”

“I understand some people may be apprehensive about getting in touch with us, but I’d like to provide reassurance that all reports will be thoroughly investigated.

“We are working closely with our LGBT+ Independent Advisory Group and the LGBT+ anti-abuse charity, GALOP, to ensure we conduct our investigation with sensitivity and care.

“The Met Police is fully committed to ensuring all our communities in London feel safe, as well as continuing to enhance the trust and confidence LGBT+ people place in us. Organised crime has a devastating impact on society and your help will be key in helping us bring those responsible to justice.”

If you’re a victim or have information that could assist officers with their investigation, you can contact police on 101, quoting reference CAD 5090/15APR.

You can also remain 100 per cent anonymous and pass information onto the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting Crimestoppers-uk.org, as well as GALOP, via their national helpline on 0800 999 5428.