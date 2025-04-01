Vehicle seized and crushed after fly tipping offences in Enfield

Fly tippers are being warned their vehicles could be seized and crushed if they are caught dumping rubbish in the borough by Enfield Council’s CCTV cameras.

The warning comes after a van that was used in two fly tipping incidents in Picketts Lock Lane and Brookside Road in Edmonton was caught on camera and then crushed after it was left unclaimed by the owner.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport and Waste, Cllr Rick Jewell, said: “We will take action against those who dump rubbish on our streets. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards fly tipping in Enfield. By seizing and crushing vehicles involved in fly tipping, we are taking away the means of committing this criminal offence that blights the lives of so many of our residents.

“The message is clear. If you illegally dump your rubbish on our streets, we will find you and we will prosecute you and you risk your vehicle being seized. I would urge anyone who witnesses this antisocial behaviour to contact us so we can investigate and catch the perpetrators.”

If the owner doesn’t come forward within a specified time frame, the Council will use powers under waste laws to destroy the vehicle.

The Council will also continue to prosecute offenders through the court system. Earlier this year, the Council captured seven fly tipping incidents on its mobile fly tipping CCTV cameras involving vehicles.

The Council successfully prosecuted the owners of the vehicles and Warrants have since been issued for the arrest of these individuals who failed to attend court and were found guilty in their absence.

Where we have sufficient evidence, the Council will prosecute fly tippers whether the offence is committed using a vehicle or by pedestrians who dump rubbish on the borough’s footways and roads.

For further information and to report fly tipping in Enfield visit: https://www.enfield.gov.uk/services/rubbish-and-recycling/fly-tipping-litter-and-public-bins

Picture: A seized vehicle used to fly tip in the borough is crushed.

There is never any excuse to dump waste on Enfield’s streets, as Enfield Council offers residents a free bulky waste doorstep collection service. Visit: https://www.enfield.gov.uk/services/rubbish-and-recycling/bulky-rubbish to request a collection.

Residents can also dispose of bulky waste by visiting recycling centres at Barrowell Green in Winchmore Hill (by appointment) and the North London Waste Authority’s Edmonton EcoPark. Visit: https://www.enfield.gov.uk/services/rubbish-and-recycling/barrowell-green-recycling-centre and https://www.nlwa.gov.uk/places-to-recycle/enfield-edmonton-ecopark

