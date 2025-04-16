Value Cypriot and Greek wines for your Easter table

What is a holiday feast without good value wine? There are plenty of good value wines for the biggest holiday of the year that will match traditional foods eaten at Greek Orthodox Easter – lamb wild greens, fresh cheese, flaounes and red eggs.

Traditionally, the feasting starts after mass on Saturday night, when those returning from church eat a special soup called Magiritsa made from lamb innards, whereas Easter lunch will traditionally feature a whole small lamb on a spit. The soup can be enjoyed with a glass of white wine with good acidity and rich aromas, like Semillon Sauvignon Blanc blends or from Greece the Assyrtiko-Sauvignon blanc. An alternative red is smooth, unoaked reds either from Mavro grape, young, fruity Agiorgitiko from Nemea or Kotisfali from Crete.

Saturday after midnight mass

2024 Zambartas Winery Semillon-Sauvignon Blanc, ABV 12.5% PGI Lemesos

The blend is almost 70% Semillon and 30% Sauvignon Blanc, partly fermented in oak and on its lees for at least three months. Bright and floral with a myriad of primary fruits that feature white peach, green melon, passion fruit, lime zest and lemon curd. Nuances of a touch of nettle, vanilla and cardamom pod create both depth and complexity. Finely focused, the palate opens to a soft and supple middle and is underpinned by a tought and fresh finish. Layers of lemon, lime, guava, fig, quince and green apple feature throughout with delicate floral and savoury notes laced between. Overall, a youthful and vibrant blend.

2023 Mitravelas Estate, Red on Black, Agiorgitiko, Nemea PDO, Abv 14%

The vineyards are situated in the middle of Nemea. While some wines made with Agiorgitiko can age for decades, this is a wine meant to be drunk young. It is an easy going, sippable wine, from a classic red winemaking method in stainless steel tanks. Fresh, dark red colour without the barrel influence characterised by bright red fruit upfront, delicate notes of spiciness, cherry and cherry jam as well as a hint of earthiness. Medium bodied, round and youthful with some fine, soft, rustic tannins, red fruit and medium aftertaste. Served slightly chilled.

2022 Alexakis Winery, Kotsifali, PGI Heraklion Crete, Abv14%

Kotsifali grapes are considered the real soul of Crete. Low in colour but with intense aromas, this wine is relatively high in alcohol, with soft tannins and acidity. Alexakis Kotsifali has attractive, juicy aromas of strawberries and liquorice that evolve into sour cherry on the palate. The tannins are delicate and ripe, typical of the variety. Bright acid makes the wine easy drinking. The round, polished body and juicy finish with rich strawberry flavour makes it simply irresistible.

Easter Sunday

For the lamb, the dark red and spicy wines made from the Syrah or Shiraz grape vinified in Cyprus are ideal. In addition, we can also choose the upcoming Promara grape. Another great match would be the wines of Macedonia, made from the local Xinomavro grape. Assyrtiko would also match perfectly especially with the Eastern traditional spin-roasted whole lamb.

2024 Zambartas Winery Promara, PGI Pafos, ABV 13%

The grapes are sourced from Lasa and Polemi village on the southwestern slopes of Troodos Mountain from 14-year-old vines. Light yellow colour, fresh and bright, richer and rounder texture than 2021. The wine shines with aromas and flavours of stone fruit and citrus, mainly peach and apricot, lemon with floral hints and minerality. Pronounced acidity on the palate, full bodied with mineral and persistent finish.

2022 Dalamaras Xinomavro, PDO Naoussa Greece ABV 14%

Kostis Dalamara is a sixth-generation winemaker in Naoussa, a historic region in Macedonia associated with aromatic and age-worthy Xinomavro that is aged for 12 months in French oak. 2020 has a light ruby colour, cherry, ripe plum and raspberry aromas, savoury black olive and tomato leaf, cinnamon and allspice followed by tobacco and herbal notes. On the palate, it is supported by firm, fresh tannins that show exactly why this grape variety is often compared with Nebbiolo. Although it is ready to drink now, you may give it five more years to show off its full swagger.

2022 Hadjidakis Winery Nykteri, PDO Santorini, ABV 15%

Nykteri is wine that never sees the sun. It is harvested late, during night-time and pressed in the traditional strofιlia. The Assyrtiko grapes remained in skin contact for 12 hours, fermented with indigenous yeast and 12 months in oak of different sizes. Yellow golden colour. Once in the glass, you will enjoy the fruity aroma of Assyrtiko, where tea and dried fruit aromas stand out against a background of green apples, sweet lemon, orange peel, grapefruit, smoke and sea breeze. Exuberant mouth sense of high alcohol that gives sweetness, full with high acidity and intense flavour of toast, sweet orange and brown butter, ripe peach and candied lemon in a long-lasting aftertaste. Minerality makes its presence felt in every sip.

2022 Vlassides Winery Shiraz, PGI Limassol, ABV 14.5%

Shiraz is the grape variety that established Sophocles Vlassides. This wine is very intense, clear and concentrated with a dark red colour. Complex, with some earthy texture developing, black forest fruit, plum and blackberry balanced with the spicy character of vanilla and cloves, a result also from ageing almost 12 months in French oak, along with ground coffee and cocoa bean. It is full and chewy, moderate acidity, yet the tannins are round and attractive, notes of chocolate and tobacco blend together and complement the forest fruit flavours. Long aftertastes.

Happy Easter!

Source: Cyprus Mail