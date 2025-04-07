US lawmakers table bill to strengthen US-Greece-Cyprus-Israel cooperation on counter-terrorism, maritime security

The bill is titled the “American-Hellenic-Israeli Eastern Mediterranean Counterterrorism and Maritime Security Partnership Act of 2025.” In addition to Congresswoman Malliotakis, the bill is co-sponsored by Representatives Thomas Kean Jr., Dan Goldman, and Josh Gottheimer. It is a bipartisan initiative seeking to strengthen collaboration and training in counterterrorism and maritime security within the 3+1 framework between the United States, Israel, Greece, and the Republic of Cyprus.

Referring to the Republic of Cyprus, the bill notes that the country is “an important partner for regional stability, security, and prosperity,” with cooperation at “a historic high.” The United States and the Republic of Cyprus have agreed to a Statement of Intent on bilateral security cooperation in 2018 and a Defense Cooperation Roadmap for 2024–2029 “directed towards promoting stability, security, and prosperity in the region” it is added.

Moreover, it is noted that the United States and the Republic of Cyprus have engaged in strategic dialogue involving counter-terrorism coordination.

Among others, the bill notes that Israel is a “major non-NATO ally” and “a great partner to the United States” with an “unbreakable bond”, while Greece is described as “a leader in the region” and “a key NATO Ally,” consistently spending over 2% of its GDP on defense.

In addition to the strong bilateral relationships between the United States and Israel, the United States and Greece, and the United States and the Republic of Cyprus, all four countries share a multilateral relationship under the “3+1” structure established through Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act of 2019 section of the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2020 and the United States-Greece Defense and Interparliamentary Partnership Act of 2021 section of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022, it is added.

The bill notes that the United States and the Republic of Cyprus have a history of strong counterterrorism cooperation. The Department of State has described the Republic of Cyprus as a partner that has “collaborated closely with the United States bilaterally and as a member of the EU, as well as with other countries on international counterterrorism efforts.

Moreover, it is noted that the Department of State reported that “ROC authorities have taken enhanced security measures to prevent terrorist actions following Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel. The Cyprus National Police conducted increased patrols at airports, harbors, marinas, and ports; assessed high-threat targets—mostly of Israeli and US interests—and provided frequent patrols; provided a police presence at all synagogues in Larnaca, Limassol, and Paphos; increased police coverage at the Israeli Embassy.” Additionally, the Republic of Cyprus has been threatened by Iran-backed terrorist organizations, including Hezbollah, the bill goes on.

The bill underlines that CYCLOPS center in Cyprus is a major US-backed training facility for counterterrorism.

All four nations share a “mutual goal of ensuring the Eastern Mediterranean is protected from threats of terrorism” and maritime insecurity, it is added.

The Act declares US policy to establish a security subcomponent of the “3+1” structure between the United States, Israel, Greece, and the Republic of Cyprus, expand joint exercises, intelligence sharing, and maritime domain awareness, support CYCLOPS in Cyprus and Souda Bay in Greece and boost participation in the Combating Terrorism Fellowship Program and the International Military Education and Training IMET program.

The bill provides that the United States Interparliamentary Eastern Mediterranean Security Cooperation Group, shall meet “not less frequently than twice each year” with Israeli, Cypriot, and Greek parliamentary counterpart members to discuss issues on the agenda.

It also provides that the Secretary of Defense, in coordination with the Secretary of State, shall establish a counterterrorism training program, to be known as the “Counterterrorism Education for Readiness Building in the East-Mediterranean Region to Unify Security Program” or “CERBERUS”, which shall be used at the Cyprus Center for Land, Open-seas, and Port Security, provided that the Government of the Republic of Cyprus agrees so, with the purpose of increasing counterterrorism cooperation and interoperability between the United States, Israel, Greece, and the Republic of Cyprus.

Moreover, it provides for the establishment of a “Training and Readiness Initiative for Regional East-Mediterranean Maritime-Security Enforcement” or “TRIREME” training program at the Greek Souda Naval Base

The Secretary of Defense, in consultation with the Secretary of State is asked to submit strategies on counterterrorism and maritime security cooperation with Israel, Greece, and the Republic of Cyprus, within a year.

It is also provided that regular briefings and reports will be submitted on the implementation and outcomes of the new training programs.

The bill proposes the authorization of $5 million to create new facilities at, and acquire new equipment for, the Cyprus Center for Land, Open-seas, and Port Security, in coordination with Minister of Defence of the Republic of Cyprus, for the purposes of counterterrorism cooperation training, as well as $5 million for Souda Bay (facilities and equipment), and $1.5 million per year (2026–2029) for CERBERUS and TRIREME, for each program.

As for the International Military Education & Training (IMET) cooperation, the bill provides annual assistance of $1 million for Israel, $250,000 for Greece and $250,000 for Cyprus.

The bill also provides $5,000,000 to create new facilities at, and acquire new equipment for, the Greek Souda Naval Base, in coordination with Minister of Defence of Greece, for the purposes of maritime security training.

It also proposes a general support of $2 million per year for both Cyprus and Greece from 2026 until 2029,

The bill proposes to remove past restrictions on US defense sales and assistance to Cyprus, amending the Foreign Assistance Act and NDAA 2020.