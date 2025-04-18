Update: Enfield Leader’s statement – Ancient Oak Tree at Whitewebbs

Cllr Ergin Erbil, Leader of Enfield Council, said: “I am outraged that the leaseholder has cut down this beautiful ancient oak tree without seeking any permissions or advice from Enfield Council.

“We have evidence that this tree was alive and starting to grow new Spring leaves when this action was taken. Our team of experts checked the tree in December 2024 and found it was healthy and posed no risk to the neighbouring car park and its users.

“The police are treating it as a civil matter but we will continue to take appropriate legal action.

“As the land owner we believe this action has broken the terms of the lease which requires Toby Carvery to maintain and protect the existing landscape.

“The tree was the oldest one on site and cutting it down seems to be a clear breach of this condition.

“This tree would have been home to countless wildlife, fungi, and pollinators. This tree is a part of our ecological and cultural heritage.

“We’re therefore seeking advice and will take appropriate legal action. If any criminal activity is found during our investigation, we will not hesitate to report this to the Police again.

“As the tree shows clear signs of life we will also do everything we can to help the tree regrow.”