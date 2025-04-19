UNSG’s Personal Envoy appointment expected after Easter, sources tell CNA

Developments regarding the appointment of the UN Secretary General’s Personal Envoy for the Cyprus problem will take place after Easter, competent sources told CNA on Good Friday.

They added that a meeting between the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot sides at the level of negotiators will be held after Easter in view of the leaders’ meeting on May 5, while the first meeting of the Technical Committee on Youth is expected in early May.

Asked about the latest developments regarding the appointment of a Personal Envoy, the sources said that the procedures are expected to be completed and the appointment will be announced subsequently.

With regard to information that had come to light about issues concerning the financing of the Personal Envoy’s mission, the same sources said that there was no information about such a problem.

There are, they told CNA, some issues that need to be completed with the bureaucratic procedures and then the appointment will be announced, with news expected most likely after Easter.

Regarding the Technical Committee on Youth, whose members’ names were announced earlier this week, and what the next steps will be, the sources said that the priority was to appoint and announce the members and then the coordination needed to arrange the meetings that would follow, adding that the first such meeting is expected to be held in early May.

Asked whether contacts or preparations had already begun for the two leaders’ meeting on May 5, the sources said that discussions continued at the negotiators’ level, with the most recent one taking place on Good Wednesday, with another to be held after Easter, following which it will be assessed whether there is a need and a possibility for more before the leaders’ meeting.

They reiterated the desire of the Greek Cypriot side to move this effort as soon as possible to a phase of resuming the negotiation process, adding that the work to be done between now and the expanded meeting in July is to implement what was decided at the previous one and prepare the ground for the next one to be successful.

Finally, asked if there has been any progress on the points agreed in Geneva beyond the Technical Committee on Youth, the sources noted that there is nothing new for the time being, but the discussion is ongoing.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Secretary General announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18. Antonio Guterres also announced that he will appoint a new personal envoy on Cyprus to prepare the next steps, while the two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.