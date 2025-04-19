Under 11s school places announced for 2025 in Hertfordshire

Nearly 90 percent of Hertfordshire children have been allocated a place at their most preferred primary school.

Of the 13,224 applications for reception places received for Hertfordshire children, 11,581 have been allocated their first ranked primary school. Over 97 per cent (12,939) were allocated one of their preferred schools.

Including allocations to junior and middle schools, 15,804 Hertfordshire children will be informed of their offer of their school place today.

Parents and carers in Hertfordshire who have confirmed their email address will be sent their allocations today (Wednesday 16 April). Allocation information will then be made available online at www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/primaryoptions

Tony Fitzpatrick, Director of Education at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “Giving every child the best possible start in life by securing a place at a good school is all part of our vision to ensure healthy and fulfilling lives for our residents.

“We want every child in Hertfordshire to be able to achieve their full potential, and with the county’s schools performing better than the national average we’re confident that we’re giving young people the best start in life.

“We work hard to make the applications and allocation process smooth and straightforward, and to ensure that as many children as possible get a place at one of their preferred schools.

“While I appreciate that a small number of parents may be disappointed with the school they have been allocated, I would encourage them to visit the school and speak to the headteacher before dismissing the offered place. They may be pleasantly surprised by what they see.”

All applicants not offered their first preference school will automatically be placed on the continuing interest list for any Hertfordshire schools named higher on the application form than the school offered.

Any new applications for continuing interest must be made to Hertfordshire County Council for families living in Hertfordshire.