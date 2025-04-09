UN peacekeeping force’s in Cyprus (UNFICYP)has an invaluable contribution to maintaining peace and security

UNFICYP has an invaluable contribution to maintaining peace and security, Greek diplomat says during UNSC meeting

Greece acknowledged during a UN Security Council meeting, the UN peacekeeping force’s in Cyprus (UNFICYP) “invaluable contribution to maintaining peace and security and to de-escalating tensions in the buffer zone.”

The UN Security Council held on Monday a meeting on peacekeeping operations, focusing on the evolving challenges faced by UN peacekeepers and the necessity for technological advancements in ceasefire monitoring.

Greece’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris, expressed gratitude to peacekeepers serving “under the most difficult conditions” and honored the memory of those who “lost their lives in the line of duty.”

He condemned “in the strongest terms all attacks and hostile acts against peacekeeping missions,” and referred to the Pact for the Future, which commits states “to adapt peacekeeping operations to new challenges and realities.” He described the upcoming Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference in Berlin as a “critical step.”

He stressed that the role of host countries, local populations, and conflicting parties is vital for the effective monitoring of ceasefire agreements by peacekeeping operations.

Regarding the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), he noted that it “has played a constructive role in monitoring the cessation of hostilities,” and declared that Greece will continue to actively participate with “highly trained and gender-balanced personnel.”

As for UNFICYP, Greece welcomed the unanimous renewal of the mission’s mandate and acknowledged “its invaluable contribution to maintaining peace and security and to de-escalating tensions in the buffer zone in Cyprus.”

“Another mission of particular interest for my country is UNFICYP. In this context, Greece reiterates its satisfaction for the recent unanimous adoption of the UN Security Council Resolution to renew the mandate of UNFICYP for 12 months. Through this resolution, the Council expressed its strong support to the Mission that plays an invaluable role in maintaining peace and security and deescalating tensions in the buffer zone in Cyprus. Maintaining a safe and secure environment is crucial in order to support the efforts of the Secretary-General for the ultimate resumption of negotiations in line with UN parameters and relevant Security Council Resolutions,” he stressed.

Sekeris reiterated that Greece, as a troop-contributing country, calls on the Security Council to ensure that “the monitoring of ceasefires remains at the core of peacekeeping mandates,” always with full respect for International Law, the UN Charter, International Humanitarian Law, and Human Rights Law.

Greece also acknowledged that technology can offer vast potential to enhance operational efficiency and reduce risks for personnel—an issue discussed during the Security Council’s informal press briefing on “Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for the Maintenance of International Peace and Security,” co-hosted last Friday by Greece, France, and the Republic of Korea.

During the session, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix pointed out that traditional methods of monitoring ceasefires are no longer sufficient, proposing the integration of real-time observation technologies to enhance the effectiveness of peacekeeping missions.

Lacroix said that “the essence of peacekeeping is impartial observation, detailed reporting, and building trust.”

He highlighted that the Unite Aware platform has transformed the way zones such as the Buffer Zone in Cyprus are monitored.

“The Unite Aware platform, for instance, has changed how we monitor critical zones. In Cyprus, the mission has leveraged this shared situational awareness tool to monitor the buffer zone and shift from reactive responses to anticipatory, data-driven decision-making,” he said.

He also referred to the UNIFIL operation, which has adopted a “new posture of responsiveness” since the cessation of hostilities on November 27, as well as to MONUSCO, which is ready to assume a ceasefire monitoring role in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, should the Security Council decide to do so, as he noted.

Lacroix stressed that “the success of any ceasefire depends entirely on the will of the parties involved” and that “peacekeeping cannot substitute for political will.”

During the meeting, China reaffirmed its commitment to UN peacekeeping efforts, highlighting the importance of adapting to contemporary challenges.

France supported the adaptation of peacekeeping operations to modern challenges, emphasizing the need for missions to evolve in response to the increasing number of conflicts.

The meeting served as a preparatory discussion for the upcoming Peacekeeping Ministerial scheduled to be held in Berlin in May 2025, aiming to address these issues further and strengthen international peacekeeping efforts.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

The United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, comprising military and civilian personnel from various contributing countries, arrived in Cyprus in March 1964 after intercommunal fighting broke out. The mandate of the force is renewed every six months by the Security Council.