UK Cypriot Mayor of Barnet Tony Vourou Charity Concert

The Mayor of Barnet Tony Vourou held a successful concert a full house at St Judes Church in Barnet.The concert was held in aid of his chosen charities Macmillan Cancer Support and Age UK Barnet and to fundraise for cardiac equipment at Barnet General Hospital, during his Mayoral term.

At the event there were performances from the London Youth Concert Band, Greek Orthodox Byzantine Choir,Barnet Sacre interfaith Choir, a Fantastic guitar show from Takemoto and a Ukraine dance group.and 15 year old talented violinist Luke Stepanyak.

The Event was Sponsored by Demetriou & English

Photos Michael Eleftheriades