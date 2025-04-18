UK Cypriot Kakouris to be Cyprus’ candidate for UN General Assembly Presidency, CNA learns

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Andreas Kakouris, is expected to be the candidate of the Republic of Cyprus for the position of President of the United Nations General Assembly, following his retirement in July, CNA has learned.

The last time the Republic of Cyprus sought election to the office of President of the UN General Assembly was in 2015, with Ambassador Andreas Mavroyiannis as its candidate.

The election for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly is expected to take place in June 2026.

The presidency of the General Assembly rotates annually among five regional groups: African Group, Asia-Pacific Group, Eastern European Group, Latin American and Caribbean Group and Western European and Others Group.

For the 81st session (2026–2027), the Asia-Pacific Group is scheduled to nominate a candidate for President of the General Assembly among the three candidates put forth by Cyprus, Bangladesh, and Palestine.

Palestine has announced the candidacy of its Permanent Observer to the United Nations, Ambassador Riyad Mansour, who, if elected, will be the first representative from a non-member observer state to hold this position.

The election process includes the presentation of “vision statements” by the candidates and informal dialogues with UN member states, aimed at transparency and enhanced inclusiveness.

The elected President will serve a one-year term, beginning with the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.