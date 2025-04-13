UK Cypriot Hector Kyprianou creates history at Wembley

UK Cypriot Peterborough Captain Hector Kyprianou seen here with our Michael Yiakoumi scored the winning goal in his team Peterborough’s win over Birmingham in the EFL CUP final at Wembley.

He also makes history in being the first UK Cypriot Captain to pick up a major trophy at Wembley.

Peterborough United created history and tore up the form book as they became the first club to retain the Vertu Trophy, with an upset win over League One champions Birmingham City at Wembley.

A wonderful free-kick from former Aston Villa youngster Harley Mills opened the scoring, before a stunning strike from captain Hector Kyprianou put the Cambridgeshire outfit in the driving seat at the break.

Birmingham had little answer.

Blues were red-hot favourites to win the final, having clinched the third-tier title on Saturday and beaten Posh in the league on Tuesday, but Darren Ferguson’s side did not read the script.

Ricky-Jade Jones and Kwame Poku might have added further gloss to the scoreline as Birmingham were limited to rare sights of goal, with keeper Jed Steer denying top scorer Jay Stansfield and Keshi Anderson wasting a golden opportunity by blasting over the bar.