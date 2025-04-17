UK Cypriot Drug Dealer Jailed for Four and a Half Years

A Cypriot national has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison and will be deported after a detailed investigation uncovered his role in the supply and production of illegal drugs across Surrey.

Demetris Killiaris, 28, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to ten charges—including possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs and money laundering—at Guildford Crown Court on April 7. Following the sentencing, police confirmed that Killiaris will be deported back to Cyprus upon completion of his jail term.

Killiaris was first arrested in May 2021 when officers on routine patrol in East Horsley stopped his car and discovered a large quantity of drugs. A subsequent search of his then-home revealed an even more elaborate operation.

Among the items seized were large stashes of MDMA, cocaine, ketamine, and cannabis, along with cash, electronic devices, a makeshift cannabis factory, and attempts at producing cannabis-infused cookies. Shockingly, some of the drugs had been disguised as popular children’s sweets—posing a serious public safety risk had they been accidentally consumed by minors.

Cypriot Drug Dealer Jailed For Four And A Half Years And Set For Deportation After Surrey Police InvestigationDashcam and Bank Records Sealed His Fate

The investigation escalated when Surrey Police’s specialist financial team examined Killiaris’s bank accounts, uncovering significant cash flow indicative of a well-established drug dealing operation. Further damning evidence came from dashcam footage retrieved from his own car, showing him making drug deliveries to customers.

Despite being released on conditional bail after his initial arrest, Killiaris was caught once again by the Vanguard team—this time in possession of more drugs, resulting in his immediate remand into custody.

PC Phil Dagnall praised the collaboration that led to Killiaris’s conviction, stating:

“This was some excellent teamwork between response officers, the financial investigation team and Vanguard. Thanks to their efforts, a large amount of drugs which would have done significant damage to our communities have been removed from the streets, and a drug dealer is behind bars and facing deportation.”

All drugs and illegal profits connected to the case have been seized, with Surrey Police reaffirming their commitment to tackling drug crime and protecting local communities.