Two prolific shoplifters caught in the act by Met officers

Video has been released of the moment Met Police officers caught two prolific shoplifters as they targeted a Co-Op in Hackney.

Donavan Soloman and Lee Moise were wearing balaclavas when they attempted to target the store in Homerton High Street on 22 December 2024.

Neighbourhood officers, who were carrying out a proactive operation at the store in response to concerns about shoplifting, saw the incident unfold on CCTV and detained the men.

They were arrested and taken into custody where they were later charged.

Soloman, 37 (28.12.87), of Avenue Road, Beckenham, pleaded guilty to burglary and criminal damage at Wood Green Crown Court. He was sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment. He had four previous convictions for theft.

Moise, 38 (12.04.86), of Croyland Road, Edmonton, pleaded guilty to burglary and criminal damage at Snaresbrook Crown Court. He was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment. He had 10 previous convictions for theft.

Inspector Mohammed Uddin, from the neighbourhood policing team in Homerton, said: “Across the Met we’re focused on tackling the most prolific shoplifters as we know the fear they cause retail workers and the negative impact their offending has on communities.

“We’re working with local business owners to understand their concerns and we’ll continue our crackdown with operations such as this one as well as our regular patrols.”

Neighbourhood officers in Homerton have secured prison sentences for six prolific shoplifters over the past seven months and their work continues.

Enquiries to identify a third man involved in the incident are ongoing.