Two men sentenced for brutal murder of former friend

Two young men who plotted and carried out a deadly attack on a former friend have been found guilty of murder.

Keahn Williams, 20 (08.09.03) of Coulsdon, was found guilty of the murder of Lucas Sutton at the Old Bailey on 26 April 2024. Kai Nelson-Palmer (05.04.07) of Croydon, was also found guilty of his murder at the same court on 30 April 2024.

On 14 August 2024 the defendants were sentenced to life imprisonment at Southwark Crown Court. Williams will serve a minimum term of 23 years’ and Nelson-Palmer a minimum term of 16 years’. This can now be reported following the lifting of reporting restrictions.

The court heard how 22-year-old Luas Sutton was lured to an address in Croydon and fatally stabbed as he walked back from a local shop on 23 May 2023.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, led the investigation and said: “The evidence gathered and presented to the jury built up a clear picture of a plot to lure Lucas to an address in Croydon, act as if nothing was wrong, and then violently attack him.

“Lucas and one of the defendants had been friends but in the minds of the group, Lucas had crossed them by attempting to get rid of a firearm he had been holding onto. This perceived betrayal was the motivation for this deadly attack.

“It is clear in the weeks leading up to the murder that Lucas realised he was in danger but he did not suspect it was from those he thought of as his friends.

“This was a pre-meditated, callous act that has left Lucas’s family and friends utterly devastated. While those responsible have been held to account for their actions, I know this will do little to ease the unbearable pain Lucas’s loved ones continue to endure.”

In a joint statement, Lucas’s family said:“The murder of Lucas has left a large hole in our lives which can never be filled. Lucas wasn’t perfect, he made mistakes but he was ours. He had a bright future ahead of him, but it has been taken away from him. They have not only taken away a nephew but a son, a grandson, a brother, a cousin, a father, a partner, a friend and so much more. We sit at home in the evening almost expecting him to come in with a smile on his face, but he never does.

“He leaves behind his young son who will have to grow up without his best friend and father. It breaks our heart that he will never see his Dad again, we sometimes see him watching his friends playing with their dads, and we just think he will never have that.”

At around 19:00hrs that day, Lucas walked to a flat in Princess Road, Croydon. At the address he was joined by Keahn Williams and Kai Nelson-Palmer.

Whether Lucas knew the others were going to be there is not clear, but he left the flat with Williams and Nelson-Palmer to walk to a shop to buy drinks.

Unbeknownst to Lucas, they had been exchanging Snapchat messages in the days leading up to the meeting with the intention of attacking him. As they returned from shop in Northbrook Road, Williams produced a knife and stabbed Lucas who was caught completely unaware.

He dropped the drinks he was holding and ran, pursued by Williams and Nelson-Palmer. Williams caught up with him as he ran along Mayo Road and stabbed him again before both the assailants fled. Lucas burst into a local pub asking for help but collapsed on the floor. The emergency services attended but despite their efforts Lucas sadly died a short time later in hospital.

Both attackers fled back in the direction of the address where they had originally met, Williams later left the scene in a taxi.

Detectives attended the scene and through CCTV analysis began to build a picture of the events that had taken place. This showed Williams wearing a distinctive balaclava as he chased Lucas down the street. A similar item of clothing was later recovered at an address linked to him. Detectives established some of the events that had taken place in the weeks leading up to the attack.

Lucas’s family and friends spoke about how he had seemed withdrawn and afraid – he had confided that he had upset people and feared for his safety.

On the strength of the evidence available, Williams and Nelson-Palmer were arrested in the week following the murder. Analysis of Nelson-Palmer’s phone revealed the plotting that had taken place between them.

A 19-year-old man was acquitted of Lucas’ murder at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 3 April 2025.