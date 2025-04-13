Two charged following Westfield criminal damage incident

Two teenagers have been charged with criminal damage with intent to endanger life.

A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, from Hackney, east London were charged on Tuesday, 8 April and will appear at Stratford Youth Court on Tuesday, 6 May.

The pair – who cannot be named for legal reasons – were arrested on Tuesday, 4 March following reports of furniture being thrown from the top level of Westfield in Stratford on Saturday, 1 March.