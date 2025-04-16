Turkish Cypriot developer barred from entering Dubai over property dispute allegations

A prominent Turkish Cypriot property developer was denied entry into Dubai over allegations tied to disputed real estate in Cyprus’ occupied north, according to local media reports.

Ahmet Noyan, head of the Noyanlar Group of Companies, was reportedly turned away upon arrival in the United Arab Emirates and informed he was on a list of individuals barred from entering the country, the Cyprus Mirror reported.

The reported travel restriction is linked to allegations involving the unauthorized development and sale of properties owned by displaced Greek Cypriots. Noyanlar Group is a key player in construction projects in the Trikomo area, part of the island’s Turkish-controlled north.

The entry denial comes as authorities ramp up scrutiny of real estate transactions involving property abandoned during Cyprus’ 1974 division. In recent months, investigations have targeted several developers and real estate agents accused of profiting from disputed land. Turkish Cypriot attorney Akan Kursat was previously detained in connection with similar claims.

Noyan has not publicly commented on the reported ban or the allegations.

Kathimerini