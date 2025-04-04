‘Turkish’ barber shops raided over fears of money laundering for drugs

Several ‘Turkish’ barber shops across the UK have been raided by authorities overs fears they could be laundering drug money.

The National Crime Agency (NCA), which is leading a major investigation, has seized tens of thousands of pounds from shops in several towns and cities over the past month.

As well as money laundering, some are suspected of tax fraud and illegal migrant work.

Raids were carried out by the NCA, together with local police officers, immigration enforcement officers and HM Revenue and Customs inspectors

At some shops tax inspectors would reportedly note the number of chairs in use and check if the profits declared by the owners corresponded to customers coming in.

One official who spoke to the Sunday Times, said there were streets with several barber shops and all were declaring large takings even though they were often empty.

Last year more than 750 barber shops opened across the UK, according to retail analytics company Green Street.

There are more than 18,000 outlets today, 15% more than there were in 2018.

The shops targeted in this month’s operation were mainly cash-only.

Although they are generally known as Turkish barber shops, several are run by Albanians who have links to criminal gangs.

Alongside raids, the NCA and its partners are also making ‘friendly’ visits to get more information.

A spokesperson for the NCA said: ‘Intelligence linking the use of barber shops, as well as other cash-intensive businesses, to money laundering and other criminality has risen in recent years.

‘To respond to this threat, the NCA has co-ordinated multi-agency law enforcement action targeting barber shops where suspicious activity has been identified, and where there are possible connections to organised crime.

‘This has involved a large number of police forces across England and Wales, as well as other partners, including HMRC and the Home Office’s immigration enforcement department.’

Barbers in the UK can register as a sole-trader, instead of as a business with Companies House and they can let out chairs to hairdressers, which makes it harder for investigators to find out who is operating legitimately and who isn’t.

One former London barber, Hewa Rehimpur, 31, was arrested in 2022 for trafficking offences.

He had been a key figure in a pan-European smuggling ring that brought as many as 10,000 migrants to the UK on small boats over the channel.

After being extradited to Belgium and standing trial with other gang members he was jailed for 11 years.

Londra