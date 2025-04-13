Turkey must fulfil Cyprus obligations for EU security role says Cyprus House President

Turkey cannot participate in any European defence and security planning if it fails to fulfil its Cyprus-related obligations, said President of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou on Friday.

Speaking at an event organized by the Famagusta Rotary Club, where the documentary “Varosha – Europe’s Enclosed City” by Tonis Toumazis was screened, Demetriou stressed the need to assert Cyprus’ legitimate claims and reverse new and dangerous faits accomplis. The event was attended by Greek Cypriot negotiator Menelaos Menelaou, Attorney General George Savvides, and Famagusta Mayor Simos Ioannou.

Referring to the ongoing efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue, Demetriou said that recent developments, including the informal meeting in a broader format held in Geneva, highlighted both the challenges and opportunities ahead.

“Despite the difficulties, this meeting allowed us to take a step forward in the Cyprus negotiations,” she added.

Demetriou welcomed the joint letter from the President of the European Commission and the President of the European Council to the UN Secretary-General, expressing the EU’s desire for active involvement in the Cyprus issue. She noted that the letter’s clear reference to the agreed framework and legality affirms the Republic of Cyprus’ consistent stance.

“A crime that has persisted for over half a century cannot be legitimized,” she said.

She called on the international community—through both the United Nations and the European Union—to support the resumption of meaningful negotiations in every possible way, with the goal of achieving a just, viable, and functioning solution based on international law, the UN Charter, and human rights.

Demetriou pointed out the challenge posed by Turkey’s interest in participating in the EU’s new security and defence architecture. “Turkey must remember it has legal obligations to Greece, Cyprus, and the European Union,” she said. “Our position is crystal clear, Turkey cannot and must not be allowed to engage in any European defense and security plans unless it fulfills its obligations related to Cyprus and demonstrates genuine political will to resolve the Cyprus issue within the framework of UN resolutions and EU principles.”

On the matter of Varosha, the fenced-off city in Famagusta, Demetriou reminded the audience of UN Security Council Resolutions 550 and 789, which are explicit in their calls and whose violation, as she said, constitutes a direct challenge to international legality and undermines trust in the peace process.

“Famagusta, with its history and culture, is not just a city, it is a symbol of justice and a prerequisite for reunification,” she said, underlining that its return to its lawful residents was a duty of the international community and a cornerstone for a comprehensive solution.

Attorney General George Savvides said that it was a moral duty to pass on the desire for return to future generations. He assured that the Legal Service is always present and provides support on all legal aspects of the Cyprus issue, including matters related to Famagusta.

Famagusta Mayor Simos Ioannou also addressed the event, announcing that written confirmation is expected on Monday for the Epitaph Service to be held on Good Friday at Saint George Exorinos, inside the walled city of Famagusta.

“We need good news, because our need for hope is existential,” Ioannou said. “If Famagustians stop hoping, if the thirst for return is stripped from their identity, then suffering awaits not only them, but all Cypriots.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

In March 2025, an informal meeting in a broader format on the Cyprus issue was held in Geneva under the auspices of the United Nations, where Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced that he will appoint a new personal envoy on Cyprus to prepare the next steps. The two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.

Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’.

The UN Security Council, through resolution 550 (1984), considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its original inhabitants inadmissible and called for the area’s transfer to UN administration. Resolution 789 (1992) further urged the expansion of the area under the control of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) to include Varosha, in support of implementing resolution 550.

Despite this, on October 8, 2020, Turkey unilaterally opened part of the fenced-off area of Varosha. In July 2021, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar declared a partial lifting of its military status. In his most recent report on UNFICYP, UN Secretary-General António Guterres noted that no steps had been taken to comply with the Security Council’s 2024 call for the immediate reversal of actions taken since 2020.