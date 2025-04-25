TOGETHER APART on the Island of Aegina

Aliki Danezi Knutsen has come a long way since her debut feature ROADS AND ORANGES back in 1996. Now she tells the story of Anna (Angeliki Papoulia) and Philipos (Andreas Constantinou), a married couple now on the brink of divorce following a year of separation. They arrive at a remote island hoping to reach an amicable decision about the end of their marriage, even though Philipos still yearns for a reconciliation. However, Anna believes a divorce is the only solution and her priority is to sort out the future of their two children…

It is a passionate film about the breakdown of a marriage totally improvised by the actors as well as the cinematographer Vladimir Subotic. It is strongly performed by the two protagonists who share the credit as co-writers with Knutsen. It is a deceptively simple film assuredly directed by Knutsen, who makes great use of the stunning locations on the island of Aegina.