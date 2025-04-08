Three charged in connection with series of distraction thefts in Hertfordshire and Enfield

Three people have been charged in connection with a series of distraction thefts across the region.

The arrests were made on 17 March by the Mobile Scorpion Team (MST) who, acting on intelligence received, intercepted a vehicle close to Welwyn Garden City. The MST pursued the vehicle into Enfield where they apprehended three men after they had decamped from the vehicle and made off on foot.

They were charged on 18 March in connection with theft offences, where mainly elderly shoppers had allegedly been observed using bank cards at tills and were then followed out of the store. The victims were then distracted by one person, whilst an accomplice stole the victim’s bank card.

Those charged and remanded were:

Claudiu Marcu, aged 51, of Tufton Street, Southwest London

Ionut Gheorghe, aged 36, of Gunyard Mews, Southeast London

Emil Tudor, aged 50, of Denbigh Street, Southeast London

Detective Sergeant Will Daglish, from the Tactical Resources Team, said: “Many elderly and vulnerable people have fallen victim to this type of crime, often specifically targeted by offenders who keep an eye out for people when they are shopping.

“I’d urge anyone using bank cards at tills or ATMs to be vigilant when entering your PIN and to make sure you are not being observed. If you have been targeted by this type of crime please report it, if you have elderly or vulnerable relatives please share this advice.”

