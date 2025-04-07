Thousands of pounds available through Enfield Community Chest Fund

The second round of Meridian Water’s Community Chest Fund has launched, aiming to provide local voluntary and community groups with the opportunity to secure a share of £300,000 in funding to deliver projects for the benefit of Edmonton residents.

Projects can cover a range of objectives, such as improving a physical area or offering opportunities to young people.

Individuals or community groups can apply for a share of the funding up to 27 May 2025 for either a small grant, up to £10,000, or a large grant between £10,000 and £60,000.

Community Chest Round Two was made possible through Meridian Water, Enfield Council’s largest regeneration project.

The first round created great results for our communities through thousands of pounds in funding. Examples of previous projects include the provision of long-term bicycle loans and cycling lessons, as well as the creation of a community mural, funding of a new art club, weekly theatre classes for disabled people, creation of new sensory rooms in primary schools, all delivered in Edmonton.

The Leader of Enfield Council, Cllr Ergin Erbil, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our local voluntary and community groups. We want the funds to go towards a range of exciting programmes that will create a real difference in Edmonton – be it through activities for young people, creating fun and safe spaces, or providing jobs and skills training. There are lots of possibilities and this fund can make them a reality.

“Meridian Water is about so much more than building 10,000 homes. The project is benefiting local people in Edmonton with new homes, job opportunities, skills academies, community spaces, and community funding.”

Visit the Meridian Water website for more information on how to apply for Community Chest Round Two.

The Meridian Water team will be hosting a webinar on Thursday 1 May to answer any questions and help people with applications. In the meantime, if you have any queries about Community Chest, email the Meridian Water team at [email protected].