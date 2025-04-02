This year’s season at least as good as 2024, says the Deputy Minister of Tourism

Cyprus’ tourism sector is entering 2025 with increased optimism, according to Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis. Speaking in Paphos, he highlighted that early indicators suggest the new year will have at least as good results as 2024—a landmark year for Cyprus, as the country surpassed 4 million tourist arrivals and €3 billion in tourism revenue for the first time.

In statements in Paphos, where he represented the government at April 1st celebrations, Koumis said that a 6% increase in arrivals compared to last year is already recorded. He also pointed out that the country’s air connectivity has further improved, fueling hopes for an even greater tourism flow.

The Deputy Minister emphasized the need to extend the tourist season, stating that policies and incentives have been introduced to promote specific types of tourism, such as sports tourism. He cited two recent sports events that brought over 5,000 international arrivals in the past two weeks, showcasing the potential of such initiatives in bolstering tourism during off-peak months.

Focusing on Paphos, Koumis described it as one of the country’s consistently strong tourism destinations. “Paphos has had excellent tourism seasons, reflecting the upgrade of its tourist product. Many hotel businesses have made significant investments, which are recognized by the international tourism market”, he said.

He also noted that Paphos Airport will be connected to 58 different airports across 21 countries in 2025. “We are fully satisfied with Paphos’ progress. Numbers confirm a positive momentum”, he added.

Regarding this year’s flight schedule, Koumis stated that Cyprus will be connected to 39 different countries in 2025. Significant progress has been made in the German market, with flights now available from ten German airports—a record for Cyprus. New routes have also been added from emerging markets like Romania, while flights from Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries have resumed, reinforcing Cyprus’ diverse visitor base, he noted.

Beyond the numbers, the Deputy Minister emphasized that the goal is to provide visitors with a high-quality, well-rounded tourism experience. He stressed that tourism should be treated as a strategic sector with continuous improvement and diversification in mind.