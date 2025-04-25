This week marks the anniversary of the Battle of Wood Green – an important moment in the history of Haringey.

On 23 April 1977 Haringey’s community came together in an act of defiance against the racist National Front, in what became known as the Battle of Wood Green at Duckett’s Common. Haringey’s diverse population, through their unity, showed that racism and all other forms of hate would not be tolerated in the borough and the fascists were driven out.

📸 Photo credit: The Battle of Wood Green Collection, Bruce Castle Museum & Archive.

