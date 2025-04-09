Thirty-one flights to and from Cyprus cancelled due to strike in Greece

Thirty-one flights to and from the Larnaca and Paphos airports from and to Athens and Thessaloniki have been cancelled due to the air traffic controllers’ strike in Greece on Wednesday, according to Hermes Airports.

The strike led to 27 cancellations concernin Larnaca airport and four for flights to and from Paphos airport.

Seven flights affected by the strike have been rescheduled.

The company calls on the public to monitor the live updates on the Hermes Airports website and to contact the airline directly for any questions.