Theatre Reviews

In Lenten times when we are supposedly on our best behaviour, trying to be good and chaste, I had two experiences with a mythical creature, best known for bringing joy and happiness, and sometimes something far more carnal, into our lives. Death of a Unicorn is a film about the accidental killing of a unicorn – probably the most exciting roadkill ever – leading to a bonkers billionaire trying to exploit the creature’s miraculous curative properties. It is mildly amusing but ends up misfiring badly with a joke about the horn’s girth being particularly unfortunate and unfunny.

A few days later, I caught up with the soon to close Unicorn (Garrick Theatre), this one being an alternative meaning of that word, namely an individual willing to join an existing couple, engaging in sexual activity, but not willing to engage in any other aspects of that relationship. Yes, like a cat who got the cream. Not having to wear the rubber gloves, or dust, or vacuum clean or any other chore unless of course they form part of a kinky lifestyle. This type of relationship is also known as a throuple, a type of polyamory. Nick (Stephen Mangan) and Polly (Nicola Walker) are happily married, two children, successful careers, but they are also going through a midlife lull in sexual activity. They go for the option of adding some spice to their lives in the shape of Kate (Erin Doherty), a young brassy cockney woman who, they believe, has all the right attributes to relight their fire. Putting salacious thoughts to one side, I spent most of the evening waiting for Mike Bartlett’s play to ignite, despite an opening gambit when teacher Polly and her student Kate enjoy a tipple together, leading to loosened tongues and the idea of a ménage à trois. From that point, it becomes a very British middle-class angst-ridden play – which should be subtitled No Sex Please We’re British (a 1973 British farce) – because nothing much happens in the bedroom and instead descends into a discourse about modern day living, rants about politics and capitalism and everything else you might hear at a dinner party in Hampstead (I used to live there).

Kate adds a je ne sais quoi to proceedings and the generational differences are fun but only ever explored superficially, sublimating when they should be copulating. Intellectual foreplay, the perfect avoidance tactic so much so that when Polly does try to get the party started Nick digs his heels in, looking like a man whose libido has nosedived.

Bartlett’s attempt to enliven proceedings after the interval are amusing with some witty and prickly interplay, but it also feels contrived and not in sync with the first half. Miriam Beuther’s set doesn’t help, dominated by a large sofa, these characters are caught in the void between couch therapy and Gogglebox. Nevertheless, the actors, a very talented trio, work well together. Mangan and Walker, who previously appeared as a divorcing couple in the BBC’s The Split, have form and chemistry, and Doherty brings spark and youthful energetic fun. I have no doubt throuples can and do work and are pleasurable for those involved but this play convinced me of only one thing – three into two does not go, especially when there’s a horn involved.

Although I was not there as a reviewer I went to see Cabaret (Kit Kat Club) last week and all you need to know is that it is one of the best things I've ever seen on stage in London and Emcee is currently being played by none other than American stage royalty, Billy Porter. Go!

