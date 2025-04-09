Theatre Reviews

A horn for your thoughts

Picture the scene. You’re sat in one of the UK’s most prestigious theatres, well known for first rate productions, some of which transfer to the West End. Around you some members of the audience are making a horribly annoying noise, the kind which would make even the meek irate. They are playing a kazoo, a cousin of the infamous vuvuzela family – which caused an absolute racket at football matches during the 2010 World Cup. It must be some disgruntled folk who want to make a scene or bring a cause to our attention. No. In fact they have been given the kazoos by members of the cast. Welcome to the world of Eugène Ionesco’s Rhinoceros (Almeida Theatre), a play, written in 1959, which epitomises Theatre of the Absurd, a genre in which Ionesco is considered the godfather. Other prominent writers include Samuel Beckett, Jean Genet and Harold Pinter. It is a surreal world where nothing is what it seems and yet everything is at it seems, the perfect metaphor for our world in which absurdist behaviour has become the norm and the norm is beyond surreal and definitely absurd.

The play itself is essentially about our conflicting desire to conform with the status quo or rail against it. Its staging could not be timelier and Omar Elerian’s production (which he has translated and directs), perhaps more than any other I’ve experienced, makes the absurd genre easy to understand and relevant, and very funny. From the get-go, when a chirpy narrator (Paul Hunter) greets us with a lesson in etiquette and conformity you realise this is likely to be an “interesting” evening. Jean (Joshua McGuire) and Berenger (Sopé Dìrísù) are deep in conversation in a café having a discussion about the appropriateness, or not, of setting the play in France. Then, after a rhinoceros on the rampage sighting, various characters shin to emerge – or are they actors? – this deliberate fuzz is integral to Elerian’s approach. This motley crew, all acquaintances in one way or another of Berenger, one by one become another motley crew, of rhinoceroses, as do some of the audience along with being handed a kazoo. Don’t ask. The question of whether life is better as a pachyderm or Homo sapiens becomes the existential debate of the moment.

The production is so tongue in cheek and mickey-taking that it occasionally runs the risk of becoming self-indulgent and smarmy as when the actors pretend to be confused by a difference in stage design compared to those described in the script as read out by Hunter’s clowning narrator. However, it works really well when the actors who are now rhinos, and afflicted by “rhinoceritis”, create a cacophony of sound and movements as if the pachyderms have been militarily trained. Hats off, and a big horns up, to both sound designer Elena Peña and lighting designer Jackie Shemesh who greatly enhance the show with their efforts. At one point the onstage madness and lights and sound were at once the perfect storm of surrealism taking you into an altogether otherworldly place which is in fact a reality which very much exists today.

I loved this and long may the absurd continue to challenge our settled “normal” views.

John Waters’ Hairspray (New Victoria Theatre, Woking), a movie set in 1962 Baltimore, Maryland, about self-proclaimed “pleasantly plump” teenager Tracy Turnblad in pursuit of stardom and her advocacy for racial integration, railing against the overt discrimination of that time. This stage musical adaptation is a winner. Katie Brace’s Tracie is terrific as is Neil Hurst as her mum Edna – no it’s not a panto! Colourful and camp, it is fun entertainment with a message. It’s easy to say you can’t go wrong with a show like this but taking nothing for granted co-directors Brenda Edwards and Paul Kerryson have come up with two hours of big and beautiful hair entertainment.

Photo credit: Marc Brenner