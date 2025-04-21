Theatre Review

Bring on the rom com!

Thirty years ago, just as I was making my entrance into this wonderful world, Amy Heckerling’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma, was delighting cinema audiences with a version that brought colourful high school Americana to the screen. Here we are today and Clueless The Musical (Trafalgar Theatre), it has been brought to the stage with music from KT Tunstall and Glenn Slater lyrics – one of those shows that you just sit back and enjoy the ride.

The gal in the limelight is 17-year-old Cher Horowitz, who lives in a “classic” house and has enough money to satisfy her every need but her usually exemplary school grades have slumped so being the kind of gal she is – silver spoon born etcetera – she moves into matchmaking. Her ulterior motive is that if she can make it work, she will then be able to do a deal (popular in the USA right now) with her teacher and things will look up again. It all goes swimmingly until “clueless” transfer student Tai Frasier (Romona Lewis-Malley – fabulous singer) turns up. The plot thickens. Actually, it doesn’t at all and to be honest that’s why the show is so much fun, brought to life by Slater’s lyrics and Tunstall’s songs, which include a range of styles – something for everyone seeking out genres – each scene, happy or sad, performed with great energy and glee. American glee that may have you cringing at the cheesiness but also massively entertaining. The two standout songs are Human Barbies – Keelan McAuley, who plays hot Josh (there’s always one in these high school hits), delivers the goods in style, especially in this song. The other being Reasonable Doubts, both brilliant pastiches of the era, the latter of which does for boybands what Paddington did for bears.

Emma Flynn is spot on as Cher, bringing a slightly clueless (sorry couldn’t resist) demeanour, blinded by her privilege which is especially funny when she sulks, and she can certainly present a song. She is a charmer in every sense and looks a picture in Paloma Young’s costumes, which bring 1990’s fashion centre stage, brilliant blend of ghastly and garish and blindingly brilliant, in the literal sense. Which against the backdrop of Mikiko Suzuki MacAdam’s equally brilliant set design – you’ll be amazed watching furniture become cars – up the ante of the visual spectacle that much more. Rachel Kavanaugh’s production sparkles with zest, propelled by Lizzie Gee’s choreography and a talented cast who seem to be having a great time on stage, transmitting their joy and LA sunshine to one and all. Right now, I can’t think of a better show to cheer you up and give a different perspective of our “special relationship.” Escapist heaven.

