Theatre Review

Memorable music

The programme notes of the London Philharmonic Orchestra’s concert last Saturday evening at the Royal Festival Hall (part of their 2024/5 ‘Moments Remembered’ season at the Southbank Centre) posed the question whether music was the ultimate medium of memory, talking of its “unique power to burn through history’s cold storage.” At a recent funeral I attended, that emotional power and visceral immediacy of a specific musical sound penetrated through to the assembled mourners making a connection for them with the deceased in a way that little else can.

Sibelius and Beethoven were chosen by the LPO to continue their exploration of this theme and the opening piece, Pohjola’s Daughter (1905-06), was inspired by Sibelius’s fascination with the poetry and stories of the Kalevala, a text of national pride for the Finnish people. It opens with a plaintive cello solo which is both beautiful and sad, followed by an explosive brass section representing persecution, moving seamlessly into the woodwind and strings poignantly representing the loved daughter of the title. It is a very expressive composition and has passages of dreamy languor coupled with moments of joy and optimism and the hope for change. Conductor Tarmo Peltokoski, a young Finn himself, making his debut with the LPO, put the talented players through their paces with baton work that was initially light touch and undemonstrative into what became tight and disciplined bringing out the textural layers of the work.

What came next was a performance of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No.5 (Emperor) by Jan Lisiecki, one that will remain in the memory for some time. Mastery of any instrument requires many years of practice and rehearsal, and the world is currently blessed with a multitude of those who have given their lives to perfecting that gift. Thirty-year-old Lisiecki, who signed a recording contract at the ripe old age of fifteen and has played with orchestras such as the Boston Symphony and Munich Philharmonic, marched onto the stage, tall angular figure, dressed in a smart suit and large sheeny bow. The first movement opens with extravagant flourishes which he played with flourishing certainty and style, later followed by equally dramatic chromatic scales that he punched out with punctuated accuracy. The second (Adagio) and third (Rondo) movements together are less than the first and include a beguiling mix of serenity leading to a finale with piano and timpani seemingly toying with each other, ending so abruptly one wondered if Beethoven was making a point aimed in the direction of “Emperor” (the concerto’s nickname) Napoleon, a man he abhorred. Throughout it all, aside from Lisiecki’s astounding musicianship he was also continuously responding to the orchestral work, at one point lifting himself from the piano stool. Like a peacock preening its feathers, his musical swagger was elaborate without being arrogant and his encore, a gentle evocative Chopin Étude was the perfect contrast to Beethoven.

After the interval we were treated to Sibelius’s Symphony, a musical voyage in nature that builds from an initial beguiling tranquility and ends in a surge of music suggesting triumph and the blossoming of life anew. Once more the composer was lost in the difficulties of family grief and his desire to escape, resulting in this stirring and, at times, stormy symphony. A fitting ending to a superb concert for which the LPO and Peltokoski deserve plaudits aplenty and ample demonstration that music certainly does possess that “unique power.”

And Jonoulla Bankiou is determined to tell us something…

Although not there in my official capacity as a reviewer, I strongly recommend you try and see Amy Ng’s Shanghai Dolls at the Kiln Theatre, the untold story of two of the most influential women in Chinese history and their tumultuous friendship. Apart from being an important tale it is beautifully acted and directed, understatedly thrilling.

Photo credit: Benjamin Ealovega