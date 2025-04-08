Theatre Review

Of men and balls

A successful award-winning play, featuring a memorable performance in the central role, now revived with updates, sounds like a recipe for failure, which may in fact be a metaphor for the England men’s – the women are current European champions – football team in James Graham’s Dear England (National Theatre). While the government proselytises about the increasingly changed world in which we live, Graham has written his own version of that mantra by bringing the story up to date following England’s defeat by Spain in the 2024 Euros. Any proper football fan will tell you that the “best team won”, a painful admission that this team for all their skill and talent do not have what it takes to make that final winning step…yet. They have reached semi-finals and finals but no silverware. And the retirement of their recently knighted manager Gareth Southgate also means their feted leader is no longer at the helm. Over to you Thomas Tuchel (new manager) …

During his eight years as manager, Southgate created not just an excellent team, but he also began conversations in the country about the role and power of football to catalyse change in a fractured society. Especially poignant now when there is so much talk about the toxic influences of the “manosphere” on young men. Although there are obvious references to that here, Graham’s play is essentially a celebration of the highs and lows of the ‘beautiful game’ and theatrical entertainment that reaches well beyond football fanatics. Yes, like being at a football match itself that goes to a penalty shootout.

In the original production, Joseph Feinnes so inhabited the Southgate role, beyond the strictures of those ostentatious waistcoats for which he became famous, that following in his footsteps would be like taking a penalty. Miss and be damned or score and become an instant hero – not unlike the reaction of some in this country when Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jordan Sancho missed penalties in the final of the 2020 Euros, which is touched upon here. Gwilym Lee definitely scores as Southgate, his portrayal gets the vocal intonation spot on, the humorous side is more contained but more importantly he captures the essence of a man for whom respect and integrity go far beyond football.

The ensemble of excellent actors playing the various members of the team, and other cast members playing a plethora of characters – Ryan Whittle’s invocation of Harry Kane is hilariously spot on – are put through their paces by movement directors Ellen Kane and Hannes Langolf creating scenes that are sometimes militaristic in their discipline and then immediately pivot into moments of sporting choreography. It is the football equivalent of Gregory Burke’s magnificent play, Black Watch, which gave a human face to those fighting the Iraq War.

Rupert Goold’s direction, recreated here by revival director Elin Schofield, is expressive in every sense. Swathes of sound and movement followed by moments of absolute stillness and silence. Es Devlin’s set is another example of her ingenuity, the stage mirrored by a brightly lit Wembley Arch halo, penalty spot and centre circle. Apposite symbols for this team striving to get past those obstacles and be the best and the music is classic football nostalgia, including Vindaloo, Three Lions and Sweet Caroline.

Some of the bit part characters probably need omitting, the politicians are unnecessary caricatures as are some of the football characters outside the team and management, but by the end of the second half you will have been swept away by a production brimming with fantastic theatricality, style and heart, making this a must see revival for all soccer fans…or foes. Goal!

Dear England – www.nationaltheatre.org.uk

Photo credit: Marc Brenner