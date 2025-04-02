Theatre review

Big hair entertainment

Writer/director John Waters is best known for producing outrageous films, mainly rated X, featuring the unforgettable drag queen Divine (born Harris Glenn Milstead), the most notorious of which was Pink Flamingos. Best I don’t explain why! Then in 1988 Waters wrote and directed Hairspray (New Victoria Theatre, Woking), a movie set in 1962 Baltimore, Maryland, about self-proclaimed “pleasantly plump” teenager Tracy Turnblad in pursuit of stardom and her advocacy for racial integration, railing against the overt discrimination of that time. It was Divine’s final film; he died three weeks after its release. Despite a tepid response on its release, it became a cult film, with a musical adaptation in 2007, and his since gone on to a multitude of successful stage versions with a UK tour now in full swing. Hairspray is one of those musicals with a fan base across the globe and on Monday in Woking there was a frisson of excitement beforehand in the auditorium.

This production certainly looks the part. The set and costume design by Takis are a picture of 1960’s technicolour camp setting the scene for a show that fizzes with energy spurred on by Drew McOnie’s spick and span (like the slick hair of the teenagers) choreography which is especially good in the group numbers. There have been so many Tracy’s and though I have now seen quite a few Katie Brace is up there with the best, terrific in the role, in stature and song with a passion and enthusiasm that is infectious. Similarly, her mum Edna (Neil Hurst) and dad Wilbur (Dermot Canavan) are terrific, big hits with the audience they could charm birds out of the trees. Probably not the same when Divine was in the role! Brace kicks it all off with a banging version of Wake Up Baltimore singing of her love for her city and dancing. Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman’s songs, played by a live band.

Just the name Velma Von Tussle gets your imagination in full flow and Joanne Clifton nails the character. An obnoxious, snobbish and bigoted radio producer. When she sings her big number (The Legend of) Miss Baltimore Crabs she grabs it and owns it in the way her character would. One other notable performance comes from Michelle Ndegwa as Motormouth Maybelle, the powerhouse voice of the company. It’s easy to say you can’t go wrong with a show like this but taking nothing for granted co-directors Brenda Edwards and Paul Kerryson have come up with two hours of beautiful big hair entertainment.

Photo credit: Pamela Raith