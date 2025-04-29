The family of a man who died in a stabbing in Cuffley have paid tribute to him

Robert Tyler-Jones, aged 24, and from Northaw, died on Wednesday (23 April).

In a moving tribute, his family said:

“It is with unimaginable grief and heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Robert, who was taken from us far too soon last Wednesday morning.

“Robert was a cherished son, a devoted brother, and a loving partner. A soul whose presence lit up every room he entered. His free spirit and fierce independence were trademarks of a life lived authentically and passionately. Behind his mischievous smile and playful nature was a deeply caring and gentle heart, always ready to lift others up with his warmth, humour, and unwavering kindness.

“Robert, you were truly one of a kind. You had a way of bringing joy, laughter, and light into our lives in ways that words can barely capture. Your spirit was infectious, your compassion boundless, and your love for those closest to you was evident in every little thing you did.

“We are heartbroken and lost without you. The void you’ve left behind is vast, but so is the love and the countless memories we will carry with us forever. You touched so many lives more deeply than you could have ever known.

“Rest peacefully, our dear Robert, until we meet again.”

Kieran Roche, aged 30, of Station Road, Cuffley, has been charged with murder. He will be appearing at Hatfield Remand Court today (Tuesday 29 April), ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday 27 May.