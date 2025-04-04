The Ambassador of Cyprus to Thailand presented his credentials

Τhe Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the Kingdom of Thailand (resident in New Delhi), Mr Evagoras Vryonides, presented his credentials to the King of Thailand His Majesty Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua during an official ceremony at the Amphorn Royal Palace in Bangkok, on Sunday, 16 March 2025.

Present during the ceremony was the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, Mr Maris Sangiampongsa.

During the brief discussion, the Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus conveyed to His Majesty the King of Thailand the warm greetings of President Christodoulides, the Government and the people of Cyprus, and expressed Cyprus’ gratitude for the continuous support of the Kingdom of Thailand towards reaching a viable solution to the Cyprus issue under the good offices of the United Nations.

Moreover, the Ambassador reiterated his sincere commitment to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries and people.