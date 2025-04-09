Tenstorrent to open office in Cyprus, President meets with tech giants

Jim Keller, CEO of Tenstorrent, a pioneer in the field of AI processors, announced the company’s intention to start operations in Cyprus. He was speaking during a meeting on Tuesday with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, who is visiting San Francisco.

President Nikos Christodoulides said on “X” that during the meeting, Jim Keller announced Tenstorrent’s intention to establish an office and operations in Cyprus.

According to Government Spokesman, Konstantinos Letymbiotis on a post on “X”, this development is linked to the creation of new quality jobs and the promotion of strategic cooperation with Cyprus in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), both at the government and private levels.

“Within this framework an exchange of views took place with a focus on promoting a strategic partnership with Cyprus and its emergence as a technology base in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region, aiming to research, develop and implement innovative AI solutions at government and private levels” the Spokesperson added.

The President also held meetings with representatives of OpenAI, Amazon, Google, Nvidia, Oracle, Plug & Play, Andreessen Horowitz and Fortress Investment Group.