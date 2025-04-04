TCCH to restore cemeteries systematically in Cyprus

The maintenance and restoration of cemeteries will now take on a more systematic character, incorporating cemeteries as a key pillar of the work of the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage, said Sotiris Ktoris, the Greek Cypriot co-chair of the Committee to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) on Friday.

President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, and the Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, agreed inter alia on the restoration of cemeteries, during their first meeting in Cyprus after the informal meeting in broader format, in Geneva on March 17-18.

Invited by CNA to comment on the decision of the two leaders on cemetery restoration, Ktoris said “the Committee has previously went ahead with the maintenance of some cemeteries”.

However, with the “recent decision of the two leaders, this effort will now acquire a more systematic character, incorporating cemeteries as a key pillar of the work of the Technical Committee”, he added.

In a Facebook post, Ktoris said that the maintenance and restoration of cemeteries “is one of the most deeply symbolic and morally imperative actions for a place striving for reconciliation. It is an act of respect for the memory of the dead and human dignity”.

He noted that the current condition of most cemeteries across Cyprus—both Christian and Muslim—is “disappointing, and in some cases, disgraceful: neglect, decay, vandalism, silence. This image offends us all. It fuels feelings of bitterness, reinforces suspicion between the two communities, and undermines efforts to build mutual trust”.

The decision of the two leaders to coordinate the care, maintenance, and restoration of cemeteries, he continued, “carries strong positive symbolism. It sends the message that the dead of all communities deserve memory and dignity, and that the living have a duty to ensure this”.

The protection of cemeteries, he added, “is an act of reconciliation and a sign of culture. It is a silent but powerful step towards peace”.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Secretary General announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18. Antonio Guterres also announced that he will appoint a new personal envoy on Cyprus to prepare the next steps, while the two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.