Stelios Philanthropic Foundation Awards

For the 15th year, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, Creator and Owner of the easy family of Brands (www.easy.com & www.easyHistory.info) and Founder and President of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, awarded the 10 bicommunal teams (10 Greek Cypriot and 10 Turkish Cypriot entrepreneurs) that excelled in the “Stelios Bi-Communal Awards for Business Co-operation in Cyprus 2025”.

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou personally presented the cash prizes to the winners during a ceremony on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 11:00. The event took place at the Stelios Foundation Nicosia HQ.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr. Nikos Christodoulides, graced the ceremony with his presence.

This year, the total prize amount reached €410,000, bringing the overall sum donated by the Stelios Foundation to the cause since 2009 to €4.8 million.

The 10-winning Bi-Communal business teams shared the prize of €410,000, distributed as follows:

Gold Award: €100,000 (€50,000 per entrepreneur – member of the Bi-Communal team).

Two Silver Awards: €50,000 each (€25,000 per entrepreneur – member of the Bi-Communal team)

Seven Bronze Awards: €30,000 each (€15,000 per entrepreneur – member of the Bi-Communal team)

