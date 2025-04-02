Soap star Michelle Collins named ambassador for North London Hospice

Michelle Collins, best known for her role as Cindy Beale in Eastenders, became a supporter after her friend was cared for by the hospice last year

Michelle Collins is a new North London Hospice ambassador (credit Ray Burmiston)Michelle Collins is a new North London Hospice ambassador (credit Ray Burmiston)

Television star Michelle Collins has been appointed an ambassador for North London Hospice.

Michelle, best known for her role as Cindy Beale in Eastenders, became a supporter of the charity after her good friend Melvyn J Taub was cared for by the hospice last year.

Michelle said: “I am really touched to be asked to be ambassador of North London Hospice. It’s a real honour to be able to support this wonderful charity, which is my local hospice. I first became aware of their work when they cared for my friend Melvyn and was amazed by the care that he received.

“Hospices do fantastic work, but we need to support them, and I am looking forward to do continuing to do this as an ambassador, so that North London Hospice can continue to care for more patients like Melvyn in the future.”

The appointment comes after Michelle hosted a star-studded quiz night for the hospice earlier this month. The event, which raised more than £25,000, was held in memory of Melvyn and included Eastenders favourites Harriet Thorpe, Colin Salmon and Sophie Khan Levy as well as national treasures Christoper Biggins, Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph.

Declan Carroll, chief executive of North London Hospice, added: “We are delighted that Michelle has agreed to become one of our ambassadors. People like Michelle play a vital role in raising public awareness of the hospice and championing our campaigns in support of our patients and local community.

“Michelle has already done brilliant work for us with the Big Fun Quiz, and we are so excited to have her on board and do more together for our charity.”

North London Hospice cares for over 3,500 people with a life-limiting illness every year and it costs more than £16million a year to run the charity. Around a third of funding comes from the NHS, but the charity relies on the generosity of the community to make up the shortfall in funding.