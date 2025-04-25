SMARAGDA: I GOT THICK SKIN AND I CAN’T JUMP won Best Film and the Best Acting Award in the Cyprus Film Competition of the Festival.

SMARAGDA: I GOT THICK SKIN AND I CAN’T JUMP

The impressive directorial debut from Emilios Avraam got its international premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival where it received nominations for Best Film and Best director in the First Feature Competition. He tells the story of Smaragda (Niovi Charalambous), a middle-aged woman who has reached a dead end in her life and career. She wants to make a fresh start and gets a job as a children’s entertainer at a tourist resort in Ayia Napa. She is also lured into the world of social media and wants to make an impression as one of those ghastly influenZas…

Avraam has created a very credible character not often given a second look in contemporary cinema and in Charalambous, he has found the perfect protagonist. She is terrific in her journey of self-discovery and is well supported by a strong cast especially by Patrick Myles as Matthew, the foreign tourist she befriends.

This enjoyable film has deservedly won Best Film and the Best Acting Award in the Cyprus Film Competition of the Festival.