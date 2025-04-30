Sakis Rouvas – Live in London!

Posted on April 30, 2025

For the first time ever, Greece’s ultimate superstar Sakis Rouvas is coming to London, ready to set the stage on fire at Troxy!With a career spanning decades, Sakis has conquered hearts across the world with his electrifying performances, unmatched energy, and chart-topping hits. Now, it’s your turn to experience the magic live!Get ready for a night of unstoppable music, passion, and pure adrenaline as Sakis delivers a show like no other!Tickets are selling fast—secure yours now and be part of history!Troxy, London Saturday 3 May. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime event!

Buy tickets click on link below’

https://sakis-rouvas-troxy.eventbrite.co.uk

 

Leave a Reply