Russell Brand charged by the Metropolitan Police Service

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police Service to charge a man following an investigation by detectives.

The Met has issued a charge and requisition to Russell Brand, 50 (04.02.1975), of Oxfordshire, in connection with the following offences –

One count of rape

One count of indecent assault

One count of oral rape

Two counts of sexual assault

Detectives began investigating in September 2023 after receiving a number of allegations, which followed reporting by Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times.

It is alleged that –

In 1999 a woman was raped in the Bournemouth area

In 2001 a woman was indecently assaulted in the Westminster area of London

In 2004 a woman was orally raped and sexually assaulted in the Westminster area of London

Between 2004 and 2005, a woman was sexually assaulted in the Westminster area of London

Russell Brand will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 2 May.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy from the Metropolitan Police who is leading the investigation said: “The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

“The Met’s investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police. A dedicated team of investigators is available via email at [email protected].

“Support is also available by contacting the independent charity, Rape Crisis at 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line.”

We urge responsible reporting in line with guidance from the Attorney General’s Office. Editors, publishers, and social media users should take legal advice to ensure they are in a position to fully comply with the obligations to which they are subject under the common law and Contempt of Court Act 1981.

The charges relate to four separate women.