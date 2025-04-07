Results
Saturday 5th April 2025
Premier League
Everton 1 Arsenal 1
Crystal Palace 2 Brighton 1
Ipswich Town 1 Wolves 2
West Ham 2 Bournemouth 2
Aston Villa 2 Nottingham Forest 1
Vanarama National League
Braintree 2 Barnet 1
Isthmian League
Mildenhall 1 Haringey Borough 1
Cyprus Relegation Round
Ethnikos Achna 3 Omonia 29is 1
Karmiotissa 0 Anorthosis 1
AEL 2 Enosis Neon Paralimni 0
Greek Super League
Conference League
Play-off Group
Aris 2 OFI 0
Relegation Round
Levadiakos 3 Panserraikos 0
Lamia 0 Athens Kallithea 2
Sunday 6th April 2025
Premier League
Brentford 0 Chelsea 0
Fulham 3 Liverpool 2
Tottenham 3 Southampton 1
Manchester United 0 Manchester City 0
Cyprus Football
Championship Group
Pafos 0 APOEL 1
Apollon 1 AEK Larnaca 1
Omonia Nicosia 2 Aris Limassol 1
Greek Super League
Championship Round
PAOK 2 Olympiakos Piraeus 1
Panathinaikos 3 AEK Athens 1
Relegation Round
Volos NFC 0 Panaitolikos 0
Leave a Reply