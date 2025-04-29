Residents welcomed back to Edmonton Leisure Centre

The formal reopening of Edmonton Leisure Centre took place on 28 April, following a significant programme of works to modernise and improve its facilities.

Brought to residents in partnership with leisure operator GLL, the phase one reopening showcased the brand-new gym featuring the latest fitness equipment, a dedicated cycle studio, sports hall, fitness class studio and the reopening of the much-loved soft play area.

These new and upgraded facilities are designed to meet the needs of the local community and support residents in achieving their health and wellbeing goals.

Importantly, the reopening marks a major milestone in the Council’s ongoing investment in community wellbeing, with improved swimming facilities set to follow in late summer 2025 with a total investment of £7.5m.

Councillor Sabri Ozaydin, Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Placemaking and Climate Action, said: “We know how much the community has missed Edmonton Leisure Centre and how vital it is to the health, wellbeing and social life of local people. That’s why we’ve worked closely with our colleagues at GLL to get the centre back open as soon as possible. We can’t wait to welcome residents back to use our upgraded gym facilities, which include a new changing village, fitness class studio, group cycle studio, and more. The new gym and group exercise spaces will provide accessible and inclusive options for people of all ages and abilities, helping to create a healthier and more active Edmonton.”

Vishal Karia, GLL’s Partnership Manager for Enfield, added: “We’re thrilled to be reopening Edmonton Leisure Centre in partnership with Enfield Council. This is a much-needed facility that plays a key role in the everyday lives of so many people. Whether you’re new to fitness or a long-time gym goer, there’s something here for everyone. We’re especially pleased to bring back the soft play area, giving families a fun and safe space to enjoy.”

Memberships with no contracts, no hidden extras and no set up fees are available using code ECLOPEN at BETTER. .

Edmonton Leisure Centre is now open to the public. For more information about opening times and timetables, visit the GLL and Enfield Council websites.