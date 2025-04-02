Republic of Cyprus is our strongest negotiating tool for reunification, Presidency says

The Republic of Cyprus remains our strongest negotiating tool on the path to justice, peace and reunification of our country, the Presidency of the Republic said in a post on platform X on the occasion of the April 1st anniversary, which marks the beginning of the EOKA anti-colonial struggle in 1955.

As noted, 70 years have passed since the beginning of the EOKA liberation struggle, “the purest struggle of Cypriot Hellenism, the most important and most decisive page of the modern history of our country”.

“The struggle and sacrifice of the EOKA fighters, which continues to move and inspire future generations, is the beacon that defines the path of our people for freedom, for democracy, for justice and prosperity”, it is further noted.

“Seventy years on, we pay tribute to those who fought for freedom, recognising that nothing is achieved without struggle, faith and sacrifice. The Republic of Cyprus, as the most important achievement of that struggle, remains our strongest negotiating tool on the path to justice, peace and the reunification of our country,” the post concluded.