RAF Akrotiri’s favourite team: how the base is boosting local football in Cyprus

A football club in Cyprus has seen its fanbase flourish because of its close relationship with a British airbase.

Serving men, women and their families living at RAF Akrotiri regularly support Apea FC at their stadium just outside the base.

The club has attributed their success this season to the growing ranks of dedicated forces fans.

Serving supporter Flight Lieutenant James Doolan said: “We watch excellent football and there’s a great group who get together every week.

“Typically in the UK I wouldn’t really watch football, but because of the community I feel part of the family out here.”

The airbase and football club are within the Western Sovereign Base Area on Cyprus, a British Overseas Territory on the island.

The SBA Police donated €1,500 in equipment, including footballs, goalposts and flags to Apea’s youth academy which trains younger players from forces families alongside Cypriots living in Akrotiri village.

Group Captain Simon Cloke, Station Commander of RAF Akrotiri, with two Apea FC personnel, Andy and Nikolas Georgiou

Chief Constable Steve Jupp said: “We regularly see service children training alongside local kids from the village, and to me that sums up what sport is all about: bringing communities together.”

He joined Group Captain Simon Cloke, Station Commander of RAF Akrotiri at Apea’s stadium to gift the equipment to the club.

“It’s almost like being at home,” he added. “The club make everyone feel so welcome.”

Some of the team’s players are serving members of the RAF, while the base also provides jobs for locals.

Nikolas Georgiou, a midfielder at Apea FC, said: “We have people from the base that always come to support us – away games, home games, everywhere we play. That’s so special.

“All Akrotiri Cypriot guys are working in the base, so they have good relationships and community together.”

The club currently plays in the third tier of the Cypriot National League but has recently won guaranteed promotion to the second division.

On 1 May, Cypriot and forces fans alike will travel to the Dasaki Stadium in Achna to play in the finals of the Coca Cola Cup and both RAF Akrotiri and Apea celebrate their 70th anniversary this year, having formed in 1955.

Andy Georgiou, the president of Apea FC, said: “We have a lot of supporters. Five years ago, it was only five or six people. Now we have hundreds from the camp.

“We are celebrating 70 years and this is the first time our club has gone to the second division. With the bases help and a lot of fans at every game we made it.

“This year was a fantastic year.”