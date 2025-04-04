Pyrgou Vakis Law Firm’s Managing Director, Melina Pyrgou, will be available for individual appointments at the Cypriot Community Centre in Wood Green on Tuesday, April 8th, 2025.

📅 Book Your Appointment Today

📞 Call: +357 99211520

📧 Email: [email protected]

With over 30 years of experience, Melina Pyrgou previously partnered with Kinanis Pyrgou & Co, joined PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2007 as Director of Legal Services, and founded Pyrgou Vakis Law Firm in 2014. She has been recognized in the “Legal 500” EMEA for Corporate and M&A.

As an active citizen, she has served on numerous boards including President of EuropeFides, Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency, Health Insurance Organisation, Cyprus Bar Association, and is a founder of “Justice for All,” a non-profit offering free legal guidance.