On April 24, Islington Council’s Executive Committee will discuss and vote on proposals to close Highbury Quadrant and St Jude and St Paul’s Church of England primary schools.

The proposals are set out in two reports published today, available online here: https://democracy.islington.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=141&MId=4881

The two reports – one for each school – outline the reasons for the proposals to close the schools and take into account all the factors that have informed the recommendations. This includes summaries of the feedback received to each proposal during two public consultations and an assessment of the viability of all alternatives to closure.

The council’s priority is to ensure that every child in Islington, regardless of their background, has access to a high-quality education in a sustainable, well-resourced school. Some Islington schools face sustainability challenges, in common with large numbers of schools across London, in particular driven by low and declining pupil numbers. The proposals to close these two schools is the last resort, after all other options to deal with their sustainability challenges have been exhausted.

St Jude and St Paul’s Church of England Primary School has a 46% vacancy rate and the lowest pupil numbers of any primary school in the borough. Highbury Quadrant Primary School is more than half empty and is operating with a long-standing budget deficit. The long-term trend of declining pupil numbers, combined with the way schools are funded nationally, makes it increasingly difficult for these schools to continue operating and to provide their pupils with the high-quality educational experience they deserve.

The Executive Committee will make a decision on the reports’ recommendations on April 24. If the decision is made to close a school, the council will provide dedicated support to help parents and carers find the right school for their children. Nearby schools have enough places to accommodate all pupils without increasing class sizes to unsustainable levels.